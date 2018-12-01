Unions protest 'archaic back-to-work legislation' for Canada Post employees at Ralph Goodale's Regina office

Members of several unions, along with Canada Post workers, gathered Saturday at Liberal MP and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale's Regina office to protest the federal government's back-to-work legislation for the striking postal workers passed earlier this week.

Bev Ray, vice-president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers in Regina, said she hopes the protest sent a message.

"We're not going to accept this archaic back-to-work legislation that once again strips workers of their rights to freedom of speech and collective bargaining," said Ray.

On Monday night, the Senate voted in favour of the Liberal government's legislation to force Canada Post employees back to work following rotating strikes that began on Oct. 22.

Canada Post workers and members of other unions stand on University Park Drive as passersby honk in support. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

Ray, who has worked for Canada Post for 18 years, said that the legislation stirred emotions in many postal workers, so the support from other unions on Saturday meant a lot. She said the protest was empowering and emotional for her.

Protests by other unions in solidarity with postal workers happened across the country on Saturday.

"In a perfect world for me, I'd like to see everybody across this country stand up and fight back and say we're not going to tolerate any governments to impose this kind of legislation on working people," said Ray.

Dozens gathered at MP Ralph Goodale's office in Regina to protest the back-to-work legislation imposed on Canada Post workers. (Emily Pasiuk/CBC News)

The government has previously said that back-to-work legislation is not something it takes lightly. As part of the legislation, an independent mediator-arbitrator has been charged with reaching a contract settlement in 90 days. Failing that, a settlement could be imposed by the arbitrator.

But the president of CUPW in Regina echoed Ray's sentiments, saying he was "pretty frustrated."

"Employers have a duty to also bargain and it's clear that if we get to a point where we're getting [ordered] back [to work], it's probably because someone's not negotiating," said William Johnson.

He said he hoped that the two parties can get back to the bargaining table and come up with an agreement that satisfies both of them.

The union wants better pay and job security, guaranteed hours for its 8,000 rural and suburban carriers, and equality for those workers with the corporation's 42,000 urban employees.

CUPW also wants Canada Post to adopt rules that it said would address workplace injuries — a problem the union has described as a "crisis."