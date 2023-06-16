Independent report details 48 findings about challenges of searches for unmarked graves

Warning: This story contains distressing content.

Issues around access and preservation of residential school records and former sites, Indigenous data sovereignty and denialism are among the issues detailed in 48 findings in a new report from Canada's independent special interlocutor about the search for unmarked graves over the past year.

The office of the independent special interlocutor of missing children and unmarked graves and burial sites associated with Indian residential schools released the interim report Friday.

The report identifies 12 common concerns raised by residential school survivors, Indigenous families and communities as they search for unmarked graves and missing children:

Access to and destruction of records.

Access to and protection of sites.

Complexity and timeline of ground searches.

Shortcomings of existing investigation processes.

Affirming Indigenous data sovereignty.

Challenges of responding to media and public disclosures.

Increase in the violence of denialism.

Lack of sufficient long-term funding.

The need for Indigenous health and wellness supports.

Repatriation of the children.

Repatriation of cemeteries and burial sites.

Accountability and justice.

The 48 findings stem from these concerns.

The report also makes recommendations for a new federal legal framework to protect unmarked burial sites.

Kimberly Murray, the independent special interlocutor, visited Cowessess First Nation to publicly present the report Friday morning.

Cowessess First Nation, located 150 kilometres east of Regina, announced in 2021 that it had found 751 potential unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available to provide support for survivors and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour service at 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or by online chat.