What to do on Canada Day in Regina and Saskatoon

There's no shortage of fun in Regina and Saskatoon to celebrate Canada's 156th birthday this Saturday.

Here are some of the Canada Day celebrations taking place in the two cities.

Regina

Wascana Park

The Canada Day festivities began at Wascana Park in Regina at 8:30 a.m on Saturday with a free pancake breakfast at the mainstage, which wrapped up at 10 a.m.

The Regina Public Library Family Fun Zone is also back for Canada Day. There will be activities at the Regina Legislative Building from 10 a.m until 5:30 p.m., including First Nations drum teachings, face painting and Tipi Teachings.

There will also be local entertainment on the Family Stage from 12:15 p.m. to 5: 15 p.m

Starting at 1:20 p.m, the stage will host performances from D'arcy Playground, The People, Big Bad Storm, Epic, Grimstone and Cory Marks. A full schedule is available at the Regina Canada Day website.

A map of the Canada Day events in Wascana Park in Regina. (Regina Canada Day/Facebook)

As well, the Classic Strongman Championship League is returning to Wascana Park for its 10-year anniversary. Fourteen athletes from six provinces will compete in events, including an arm-over-arm coach bus pull, a car deadlift and a keg toss.

The Canada Day fun will be capped off with a fireworks display at 10 p.m.

The full list of activities taking place at Wascana Park can be found here.

Government House

There are a range of activities taking place at the lieutenant-governor's Canada Day celebration at Government House from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The mainstage will include performances from dancers and musicians throughout the afternoon. Some outdoor activities include a dog sports show, Métis finger weaving crafting and a bouncy castle.

For more information on the festivities taking place at Government House, click here.

A map of the Canada Day events taking place at Government House in Regina. (Screenshot from Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan website)

Saskatoon

There are Canada Day events taking place all day in at Nasser Plaza, Rotary Park and the River Landing Amphitheatre in Saskatoon.

Festivities at Nasser Plazza kicked off at 11 a.m., and continue throughout the day. Some highlights include face painting, a free bannock tasting and a hula hooping showcase.

The fun at River Landing Amphitheatre Stage started at noon. Some events include Indigenous drum presentations, citizenship ceremonies and a variety of dance performances.

Rotary Park will also have a variety of Canada Days events from noon until 7 p.m.

The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival has free music events lined up at Victoria Park starting at 1 p.m.

There will be a number of vendors at Traffic Bridge, Rotary Park, Rotary Park-Art Village, Spadina Crescent and Nasser Plaza throughout Canada Day.

Saskatoon fireworks on Canada Day 2015. This year's fireworks show from Broadway Bridge begins at 10:30 p.m. (Rachel Bergen/CBC)

There will also be a fireworks show from the Broadway Bridge at 10:30 p.m.

You can find more information on events at the the Canada Day Saskatoon website, which also features an acknowledgment that all Canadians have a role in reconciliation, and acknowledges the impact colonialism has had on Indigenous communities who continue to experience disproportionate harm and suffering.