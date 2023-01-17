New Sask Parks reservation system will send alerts when previously booked sites become available

Sask Parks has announced its schedule for booking provincial park campsites this summer, along with a new notification feature that will let campers know if a previously booked campsite becomes available.

Campers can book reservations for seasonal sites starting April 3, with the reservation system for nightly, group and Camp-Easy sites opening at various different sites from April 4 through 12, the province said in a Tuesday news release.

Campers will also be able to sign up for a notification feature that alerts them if a specific campsite that had been booked becomes available.

With many "already looking forward to setting up their home-away-from-home in provincial parks this summer," the set reservation dates will let campers "begin planning their trips and preparing for launch day," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said in the news release.

Booking for nightly, Camp-Easy and group campsites at provincial parks will open on these dates:

April 4: Candle Lake, Good Spirit Lake, Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan Landing.

April 6: Douglas, Echo Valley, Makwa Lake, Narrow Hills, Pike Lake.

April 10: Danielson, Great Blue Heron, Greenwater Lake, Rowan's Ravine, The Battlefords.

April 11: Buffalo Pound, Bronson Forest, Duck Mountain, Moose Mountain.

April 12: Blackstrap, Crooked Lake, Cypress Hills, Lac La Ronge.

Reservations can be made online, and will open at 7 a.m. on the above dates.

Entry fees increasing

Several entry fees will also be increasing this year, the province said.

The fee increases for vehilcle passes will be:

Annual vehicle entry pass: $82 ($7 increase).

Weekly vehicle entry pass: $42 ($2 increase).

Daily vehicle entry pass: $11 ($1 increase).

As well, the fee for Camp-Easy sites — which offer a fully equipped camping experience — will increase from $80 to $85 per night, while the fee for the Mongolian-style yurt at Great Blue Heron Provincial Park will increase from $110 to $116 per night

Some swimming entry and equipment rental fees will also increase slightly this year, the province said.