Camping in Saskatchewan parks is now open

Saskatchewan campers can rejoice and pack up their tents and barbecues. Campground visitors are now permitted to stay in parks overnight.

Before venturing into the great outdoors, campers should be prepared for a different experience than usual due to COVID-19 safety measures.

There are regulations in place at campgrounds across the province in order to uphold physical distancing standards and minimize contact within parks. Beaches, swimming pools and playgrounds will remain closed, as well as laundry and shower facilities.

Campers will go through an automatic check-in process. Those who reserved a campsite online can go directly to their campsite.

Campgrounds are operating at 50 per cent capacity and will not rent out adjacent sites at the same time. Also, group campsites or reservations are not allowed and double sites cannot be booked.

The province stipulates that campers who have them must use bathroom facilities in their trailers and avoid public bathrooms. Public washroom access is limited to one household at a time. Campers will still have access to water.

"While some restrictions remain in place for now, there is still plenty of opportunity to make this camping season a safe and memorable one," said Gene Makowsky, parks, culture and sport minister, in a statement.

"Our park staff have been working hard to prepare for visitors and are looking forward to seeing campers soon."

There will be no park events. But parks will have Sask Parks Pick-up Activity Kits for campers to use in lieu of gathering in large groups. The kits contain topics covering outdoor navigation and survival, campfire cooking and park history.

Park staff will provide enhanced cleaning and sanitization in parks. All campers are asked to bring their own disinfectant and hand sanitizer, practice physical distancing and stay at home if they are feeling ill.