Demand for some Sask. campsites is high, with people excited to get back outside

Jasmine Wells has her new camper ready to tow, her gear all set and is planning out the Saskatchewan sites she wants to hit in 2020.

Wells said she loves camping and has been going yearly since she was a child. With that in mind, Wells said adapting to self-isolating has been interesting to say the least.

"I keep going through just periods of grief," she said. " I feel like it's settled and I'm used to it and then periods where I'm like this isn't OK. Life isn't supposed to be like this. When is this going to end."

She said she was so excited when the provincial government announced overnight camping would be allowed.

"I just feel a great sense of peace in my life when I'm out in nature," Wells said. "I just feel this sense of calm and like everything is right in the world."

Jasmine Wells said being in nature makes her feel at peace. (Submitted by Jasmine Wells)

Wells​​​​​​​ is one of thousands of campers in Saskatchewan preparing for the season.

Robin Campese, executive director of visitor experience for Sask Parks, said it's exciting to see.

"We do think people are looking forward to getting out there," she said.

Half of all campsites available have been booked already — around 21,000 bookings, Campese said. It's a bit of a drop from previous years, but Campese noted that only half the sites usually available will be open for use this year.

Campese said she didn't know what to expect for demand, because while some people may want a change of scenery, others may be hesitant to venture outside. However, due to the bookings filling up quickly, she said it'll be a busy year.

"[Parks] can be that place for people where they can come, maybe start to heal or get over the stress and tension of the last few months," She said. "Nature just has all those properties that can make you feel good and make you reconnect with your family and loved ones."

Campers enjoy one of Saskatchewan's many parks. (Tourism Saskatchewan)

Campese said that when she heads out with her family, she'll be packing extra hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, cards, games, books and other things to do.

"A lot of the amenities that you would normally expect in the parks are actually closed when we first open up," Campese said. "So really plan to spend some time in your campsite, on the nature trails, going for walks."

Currently, only Saskatchewan residents can book a site. Campsites near urban centres have been going the quickest, she said.

"We've had a lot of questions about camping and canoeing and kayaking from a lot of people that we've never necessarily talked with before," Trevor Norgan, manager of Fresh Air Experience in Regina, said.

His store is open by appointment. He said there has been an increase of interest.

"I feel it's great to have new people coming in and I believe people are going to be staying around a lot more and not traveling abroad quite as much," he said. "It's great for Saskatchewan."

Trevor Norgan, manager of Regina's Fresh Air Experience, says his store is open by appointment only for now. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Norgan said shoppers have been looking at family tents, canoes and fishing gear. He said he hopes people realize how much the province has to offer.

"I want people to be able to explore Saskatchewan a lot," he said. "I feel like you could see a lot of Saskatchewan in a shorter frame of time."

Wells said she hopes to head to Buffalo Pound, Meadow Lake Provincial Park, Narrow Hills, Cypress Hills and more, depending on what's safe.

For anyone heading out for the first time, Wells​​​​​​​ suggests overpreparing.

"Just be prepared for any kind of weather," she said. "You can definitely still have fun camping in the rain. You just need to make sure you have your tarps and your rain gear."

Besides that, Wells​​​​​​​ simply says explore and be adventurous.

"We need more people who want to be adventurous and want to explore, because I think after being in lockdown for a few months everybody is probably feeling quite anxious and depressed," she said.

"I think getting out and exploring is a great way to break out of that anxiety and out of any depression you're feeling."