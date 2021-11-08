City of Regina confirms indoor location has been found for Camp Hope, formerly called Camp Marjorie

Camp Hope — formerly known as Camp Marjorie — is moving indoors.

The temporary tent encampment has been up for more than a month in Regina's Core Community Park, also known as Pepsi Park. It's been providing hundreds of vulnerable people with a temporary home, safety and food. Camp organizers and supporters have also been working to support people dealing with addictions.

In a statement Monday, the City of Regina said its priorities "have been to protect the health and safety of residents in and near the camp, and to find an alternative indoor space as cold weather approaches. The city can now confirm that a lease agreement has been signed for an indoor space."

"Work is rapidly proceeding to prepare the space for occupancy, and third-parties are preparing for operational responsibilities," it said.

The city did not confirm the location or other details, but said a public announcement will be made when the space is fully prepared.

Shylo Stevenson, camp spokesperson, also couldn't provide any other details, but did release a statement.

"Camp Hope was informed from media outlets about the updated information from the City of Regina. We thank the city for working as fast as they could to accomplish weeks if not months of work to secure the new facility in days. Moving worlds in a short period of time will be appreciated by many at the camp."

The camp also changed its name to Camp Hope from Camp Marjorie on Sunday.

It was initially named after a homeless woman who died in Regina, but during a ceremony involving elders, friends and organizers, they "put her name to rest so her spirit can carry on its journey," said Stevenson, requesting that people refer it as Camp Hope moving forward.