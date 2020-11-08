Classes to resume at Sask. Polytechnic after cybersecurity attack

Classes are set to resume both online and in person at Saskatchewan Polytechnic after a cybersecurity attack last week.

A news release published by the school stated the attack was reported to law enforcement.

Additional security measures are in place to protect staff and students, including multi-factor authentication for online services, additional education around how to spot phishing emails and new antivirus software for employee computers.

"There is no reason to conclude at this point that any personal information has been compromised," the Sask. Polytechnic statement said.

All online learning will resume on Monday.

The release said limited in-person learning is set to resume in line with COVID-19 protocols in a phased-in manner, as part of a plan developed by employees and external cybersecurity experts.

The Sask. Polytechnic release reminded students returning in person that COVID-19 plans and guidelines are still in place and they are required to wash their hands frequently, wear masks, partake in a daily health check and stay home when sick.