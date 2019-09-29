Calling all Lulus: Touring Broadway musical in search of young local actors

On Oct. 1, children in Saskatoon will have their chance to audition for a part in a Broadway musical.

Waitress is coming to the Bridge City in December, but staff will be in Saskatoon this week to cast two young actors in a crucial role: a kid named Lulu.

"We found that this was a really, really exciting way to engage every single community that we go to," said Susanne Wolk, the New York-based director who will be visiting for the auditions.

"What's great about the part of Lulu is that it's a really, really important part in the show but it is a rather small role," she said. "They've got to be able to communicate that this is a really joyful moment. And she's really spunky, adventurous, cheerful kid."

The cast is looking for two girls, four to five years old, who aren't taller than four feet two inches. They also must be comfortable being the center of attention on stage, able to learn the material, and take direction. The biggest requirement is being able to help tell the story, Wolk said.

Waitress focuses on Jenna, an expert pie maker working at a small town diner. She's stuck in an unhappy marriage and finds out she's pregnant, Wolk said.

"Throughout the show and through her community, she finds the courage to make a really big change in her life. So it's a really empowering, beautiful story about sisterhood and motherhood and community," Wolk said.

The character of Lulu is Jenna's daughter. She has the important last two lines of the play, said director Susanna Wolk. (Photo credit to Rene Cervantes)

Lulu is Jenna's daughter who appears near the end, in an exciting moment in the show, she said.

With Lulu being an important role, they are looking for two actors in case one is sick or unable to perform. It can be fun working with children that age, she said.

Their imaginations are so big which is perfect for theater. - Director Susanna Wolk

"I really love it. I think it's a fantastic age where kids are just starting to understand certain things about the world but they're so honest," Wolk said.

"Like I'll go into the audition room and they will just speak their mind to me without any filter, or the candour is just so refreshing."

"And their imaginations are so big which is perfect for theater," she said.

Parents can sign up their children to audition on Oct. 1 at tcuplace.com/lulu-auditions/.