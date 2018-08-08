'A brutal stabbing': Calgary man to be sentenced for attacking Regina taxi driver

A Calgary man will be sentenced Friday for an attack that nearly killed a Regina cab driver.

Leroy Redwood was convicted of aggravated assault with stabbing the driver and two other passengers in November 2016.

Senior Crown prosecutor Kim Jones said Redwood and the two other passengers had been drinking together that evening.

They decided to take a cab to a pub and an argument broke out on the way there. Jones said Redwood attacked his friend first before stabbing the driver outside of the vehicle.

The Crown's theory is that the attack was unprovoked.

"It was a brutal stabbing," Jones said.

'Very few cases of that nature'

Iqbal Singh Sharma suffered severe neck and head injuries and had to be placed in a medically induced coma. He is still dealing with the effects of the attack.

Jones said it was difficult to find cases that were similar.

"The kind of violence that we saw in this case displayed against Mr. Sharma in particular, you see very few cases of that nature, I would suggest. That's why we asked for the sentence we did."

The Crown asked for three 11-year sentences to be served concurrently, while the defence requested Redwood serve four-year sentences.

A judge will hand down her decision on Friday.