Saskatchewan

Calgary man dead after head-on collision in southeastern Saskatchewan

Carlyle RCMP said the crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday on Highway 13 — about one kilometre east of Manor.

31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, Carlyle RCMP say

Yasmine Ghania · CBC News ·
The crash happened Monday morning near the village of Manor in southeastern Saskatchewan, according to RCMP. (David Bell/CBC)

A Calgary man was killed in a head-on collision between an SUV and a semi tractor-trailer on a southeastern Saskatchewan highway Monday morning, police say. 

Carlyle RCMP said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Highway 13 just outside Manor, which is about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The 31-year-old driver of the SUV — the only person in that vehicle — was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP say. His family has been notified. 

The semi driver had minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision. 

