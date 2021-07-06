Calgary man dead after head-on collision in southeastern Saskatchewan

A Calgary man was killed in a head-on collision between an SUV and a semi tractor-trailer on a southeastern Saskatchewan highway Monday morning, police say.

Carlyle RCMP said the crash happened around 8 a.m. on Highway 13 just outside Manor, which is about 200 kilometres southeast of Regina.

The 31-year-old driver of the SUV — the only person in that vehicle — was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP say. His family has been notified.

The semi driver had minor injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the collision.