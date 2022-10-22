Calgary man, 32, charged with attempted murder after shots fired at officers in Moose Jaw, police say

A 32-year-old man from Calgary has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge after an incident that led police in Moose Jaw, Sask., to issue a dangerous persons emergency alert Friday night.

The alert came after police determined there were firearms in a home on the 800 block of Fourth Avenue NW in Moose Jaw. Police went to the area and a search warrant was obtained.

Tactical units from Regina and Moose Jaw were called in to help with the search, but before they arrived, a person left the home, fired a handgun at police and fled, according to an early Saturday morning news release from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

No officers were injured, the release said.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., police say shots were reported near another Moose Jaw home, on the 300 block of Ross Street.

Police eventually tracked down a man in a backyard before making an arrest just after 10:30 p.m., with the help of crisis negotiators.

Among several other charges, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, the 32-year-old Calgary man is facing a charge of attempted murder.

The man was also wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for being unlawfully at large out of Calgary.

He is set to appear in Moose Jaw provincial court on Monday.

Meanwhile, police say four other people were arrested in connection with the incident. Charges are pending for those people, police said.

No officers or members of the public were hurt in the incident, and there is no further risk to public safety, according to police.