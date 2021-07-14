Cadmus Delorme will not seek 3rd term as chief of Cowessess First Nation

Chief Cadmus Delorme has announced he will not seek a third term as chief of Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan.

"It has been quite the journey and this was not an easy decision," Delorme said in a statement issued on social media Thursday.

Delorme was first elected as chief of Cowessess, located about 140 kilometres east of Regina, in 2016. He rose to global prominence for his leadership after the discovery of 751 potential unmarked graves at the site of the former Marieval Indian Residential School on the reserve.

In an interview with CBC in 2022 to mark a year since he announced their findings to the world, Delorme said it had forced the wider world to accept a truth that his community already knew.

The community's oral histories had long said children and adults had been buried at the site of the former residential school, which operated from 1899 to 1997.

"It's a validation. Validation of the pain, the frustration, the anger, the tiredness of just trying to remain Indigenous in a country that is still somewhat oppressive," Delorme said.

Delorme was not immediately available for an interview on Friday. His statement did not provide an explanation for his decision, beyond that it is now "time to for me to transition to new endeavours."

Delorme's announcement makes no mention of what he may be most widely known for. Instead, it focuses on the policy achievements and milestones that the First Nation has achieved while he's been in charge.

They include the creation of Cowessess Ventures, which has established renewable energy projects such as the Awasis solar project. The $21-million solar power project is primarily owned by Cowessess First Nation, and located on Cowessess land about three kilometres southeast of Regina. It will provide 10 megawatts of solar energy to the province's electrical grid.

The plant opened in November and the power will be sold to SaskPower for the next 20 years as part of a power purchase agreement. Part of the revenue from the project will go toward Cowessess's goal of becoming Canada's greenest First Nation.

Under Delorme, Cowessess also became the first Indigenous group in Canada to sign an agreement with Ottawa to receive federal funding of child welfare services since the Act Respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis Children, Youth and Families came into force in 2020.

The act allows for First Nations to assume authority over local child welfare systems and paves the way for children in care to remain in their home communities.

Cowessess had previously not had decision-making power over children in care since it was stripped from them in 1951. That changed with the signing of the agreement in July 2021.

A 2018 report from the provincial children's advocate found more than 80 per cent of children in care in Saskatchewan are Indigenous.

Cowessess has also ratified The Cowessess Constitution, affirming the First Nations' rights and responsibilities, and outlining a new governance structure meant to guide them beyond the model of the Indian Act, according to Delorme.

The First Nation also implemented a new judicial system, the Eagle Woman Tribunal, meant to create internal mechanisms to address disputes.

Delorme has also led efforts to create new revenue streams.

In Oct. 2021, a new Tim Hortons opened in the heart of Regina's north central. Cowessess First Nation owns the land around the Tim Hortons and the building itself. The First Nation will lease the building on a 20-year agreement.

There are also efforts underway to create an urban reserve in Regina, which will feature an urban Indigenous health centre. The facility will be open to all people, but will use an Indigenous worldview when providing primary and secondary care

Cowessess has also strengthened agriculture, including the expansion of farming to more than 6,500 acres, Delorme said in his statement.

"It is now time to transition to new endeavours and hope we treat each other with respect in our continuous growth," he said.

"It has been a honour to serve as Chief of the Cowessess First Nation."

Cowessess's next election is set for April 2023.