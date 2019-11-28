Cab driver robbed in Regina on Tuesday night

Regina police are searching for two people after the alleged robbery of a taxicab driver on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night around 10:41 p.m. CST, a cab driver picked up a man and a woman from the 1300 block of Athol Street and drove them to the 4200 block of Dewdney Avenue, according to a police news release.

When the man gave the driver some money and when the driver went to make change, the driver realized the man had grabbed the pouch the driver kept his fare money in, police said. The man handed it back empty.

The driver got out of the cab and challenged the suspects, according to police. The man then pushed the driver to the ground and ran away. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The male suspect is described as being around 25 to 30 years old, 5'6" to 5'7" with a thin build, short hair, and a black hoodie and jeans. The woman is described as being 5'2" to 5'3" with a thin build, long hair and a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.