Cab driver robbed at gunpoint by 3 armed men

A cab driver in Regina was robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash by three men early Saturday morning.

Police said the taxi was called to Dewar Bay in the city's northwest.

When the driver arrived, three males approached the driver and demanded money.

Two of the males had guns, while the third had a can of bear spray.

They made off with the cash on foot.

The first male had a heavy build, approximately five feet 10 inches tall. He was wearing a yellow balaclava, black hoodie and dark pants, and was holding a black firearm.

The second had a slim build and was wearing a yellow balaclava, a black hoodie with the hood up, gloves and dark pants, and was also carrying a firearm.

The third was believed to be about 20 years old, five feet five inches tall with blond long curly hair, wearing a baseball cap and carrying a yellow bear spray can.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.