'Our life is just ruined': Regina taxi driver speaks about fallout after brutal stabbing

Iqbal Singh Sharma remembers every detail of the 2016 attack that shattered his family's life.

Sharma was driving a cab when his passenger attacked him with a knife, leaving him with debilitating neck and head injuries.

"It's like a bad dream, which is still going on," he said, his words slow and stilted.

Sharma still struggles to speak, must use a brace to walk, has no use of his right arm and has been unable to find any kind of employment.

On Friday, Leroy Redwood was sentenced to seven years behind bars, with four-and-a-half years left in prison with credit for time served.

'I was trying to help them'

Sharma had called his wife on that November night, telling her he would be home soon. But when he picked up Redwood and two other passengers, all of whom had been drinking, his life would swerve in a completely different direction.

Redwood had gotten angry and was lashing out at his friends, Sharma recalled.

"I stopped my car. That's why he got angry," Sharma said. "He was saying that, 'Keep moving on.' I was scared that he killed his own friend."

"I was trying to help them."

Instead, Redwood attacked Sharma, stabbing him and kicking him in an attack that sent Sharma to an intensive care unit, and required him to undergo brain surgeries and months of rehabilitation, learning to eat, walk and talk again.

"Suddenly in a few seconds, it happens," said Sharma's wife, Monika Bhardwaj. "Our life is just ruined."

Leroy Redwood, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault in 2017. (Adnad Mohamad/SRC)

The sentence of seven years left her a "little depressed," she said. The Crown had asked for 11 years, which the couple felt would have been more reasonable.

During the sentencing, the judge noted Redwood's upbringing was taken into account. He grew up around violence and addiction, with his father dying from a stab wound.

We came here for dreams, and nothing happened, and everything is finished. - Monika Bhardwaj , wife of Iqbal Singh Sharma

The court heard Redwood was so intoxicated at the time of the assault, he couldn't recall any details of it.

Wife calls for action

Sharma and his family had come from India just five months before the attack. He had just left his job as an engineering professor, hopeful that he could provide for his family and the couple's two children in Canada.

"We came here for dreams, and nothing happened, and everything is finished," Bhardwaj said, explaining the family is now trying to make ends meet between her job as a daycare worker and the temporary money they are receiving as compensation for the attack.

"I'm trying to manage everything, but it's very hard."

She said her family is hoping for some action; they are hoping to be issued taxi plates so they can lease out a taxi vehicle to another driver, which would also give Sharma the option to drive it if he chooses in the future. She's also hoping her husband can find some work, rather than dwell on the accident and continue to face the depression he's battled since the attack.

"We just want to do hard work. If he can do some job, then it's also good."

At the very least, Bhardwaj wants to see action to ensure all taxis have safety shields, which could have offered some protection for taxi drivers like her husband.

"If they use it, it's for all families. It's security for everyone."