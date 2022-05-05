Dubious distinction: Regina street rated worst in Saskatchewan in annual CAA survey

A cracked section of pavement, a string of potholes and the annual mish-mash of attempts to patch the damage: As winter turns to spring, the freeze-thaw cycle returns to ravage Saskatchewan's roads.

Ed Nedelcov, a Regina resident, says he found out just how bad conditions can be when he drove down Mayfair Crescent in Regina. The street has earned the dubious distinction of being the worst road in the province, according to the Canadian Automobile Association's​​​​​ annual survey.

"I turned on to this drive and I saw, luckily, a hole that was probably 20 feet in diameter," Nedelcov told CBC News. "And as I moved through, I'm sure I dropped down about eight inches."

Ingersoll Crescent and Grant Drive in Regina also made the list, while Circle Drive was the only road in Saskatoon to make the CAA's top 10.

Nedelcov says he decided to check out for himself the streets in Regina that had made the list.

"Every word that has been said about how terrible they are is absolutely true," he said.

Mayfair Crescent in Regina is badly in need of repair, survey responders told the CAA. (Dan Plaster/CBC News)

There are already efforts underway to repair the streets in Regina that made the list, Mayor Sandra Masters told Stefani Langenegger on CBC's The Morning Edition on Thursday.

"I'm happy to report that administration has targeted both Ingersoll and Grant Drive for this year for repair," Masters said.

"Mayfair Crescent, which is also in that in the top 10 — the underground work is happening this year with a surface to be repaired next year."

WATCH | Take trips down some of Saskatchewan's worst roads: Worst roads in Saskatchewan Duration 1:06 Four of CAA's 2022 Worst Roads in Saskatchewan are in Regina and Saskatoon. 1:06

Annual campaign

The CAA conducts the annual online survey of motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, runners, transit users and motorcyclists to highlight infrastructure problems, including potholes, unpaved roads, poor maintenance, traffic congestion or poor signage. This year voting took place between April 6 and April 30.

The TopTen list for 2022: