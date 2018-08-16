CAA Sask. to offer rides home in fall for those having trouble driving

CAA Saskatchewan is adding to its list of services offered to members when it launches the ride assist service this fall.

Members can use the service to get themselves and their vehicle home if they're unable to drive due to things like health issues, vision or physical impairment — including alcohol impairment, if required.

"If it's part of physical impairment but it's not the sole reason we're doing this," said Christine Niemcyzk, director of corporate communications and public relations with CAA.

"We have heard from our members who have said 'I just can't get safely behind the wheel.'"

The ride assist is already being offered to CAA members in other parts of the country. CAA members call in like they would for roadside assistance and a ride home is offered with their vehicle towed behind them.

It can only be accessed once per calendar year, however, and counts as a call for service on people's accounts.

So for late nights out, it might still be preferable for people to call a cab or a designated driving service.

Niemcyzk said finishing touches will be put on the program around November.

"It definitely is going to be a value-added benefit for our members," she said, and added the driving club has always been about driving safety.