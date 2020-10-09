Bystanders rescue elderly man from fiery crash in Regina

A man is recovering in hospital after his car crashed into a large brick sign in Regina and then caught fire.

Regina police say it happened on the east end of the city just after 2 p.m. CST Thursday.

Witnesses saw a car driving through a field before getting back on the road and crashing near the corner of Woodland Grove Drive and Arens Road.

As the car burned, there were two Good Samaritans nearby. They rushed to get the driver out of the car.

An ambulance took the elderly man to hospital. It's believed he suffered only minor injuries.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident.

They think the man may have had some kind of medical emergency right before the crash.