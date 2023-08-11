2 NDP wins in Regina byelections, CBC projects Saskatchewan Party win in Lumsden-Morse

The NDP won two byelections in Regina and the CBC decision desk projects a Saskatchewan Party win in Lumsden-Morse.

NDP candidate Noor Burki won Regina Coronation Park with 2,039 ballots, or 56.6 per cent of the vote and the NDP's Jared Clarke was elected in Regina Walsh Acres with 2,395, or 54 per cent of the vote. Tonight's numbers do not include mail-in ballots, but that will not change the outcome in the capital.

The CBC News decision desk projects Saskatchewan party candidate Blaine McLeod will win the byelection in Lumsden-Morse.

Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck said it's the first time the party has held the Regina constituencies in more than a decade.

"We're not here to settle for second place, we're going to go all the way to 2024," she said. "We can accomplish things … we swept the Regina byelections tonight.

"We are not fighting to be a better opposition, we are fighting to kick out a tired and out of touch government.

"Over and over again, we're hearing from people in rural Saskatchewan who are tired of the Sask Party taking them for granted," Beck said.

Sask. NDP Leader Carla Beck said the party plans 'to go all the way to 2024.' (Alexander Quon/CBC)

In Regina Coronation Park, the voter turnout was at 29 per cent and in Regina Walsh Acres it was 37.64 per cent.

Polls closed Thursday at 8 p.m. CST, the final day of voting. Earlier ballots were cast on Aug. 3, 4, 5, 6 and 8.

According to a tally provided by Elections Saskatchewan for the first five days of voting, 3,013 votes were cast in Regina Walsh Acres, 2,475 in Regina Coronation Park and 1,861 in Lumsden-Morse.

Lumsden-Morse shares a partial border with Regina and extends into southwest Saskatchewan. It has been in the stronghold of veteran Saskatchewan Party MLA and former minister of agriculture Lyle Stewart since the constituency was created ahead of the 2016 provincial election. On March 6, Stewart announced his resignation for health reasons .

The constituency of Lumsden Morse borders parts of the city of Regina and extends into southwest Saskatchewan. (CBC News Graphics)

Of the trio of byelections, only Lumsden-Morse has candidates from the three parties currently with a seat in the legislature: The Saskatchewan Party, New Democratic Party and Saskatchewan United Party.

A tight race was expected in Regina Coronation Park, which had been held by Saskatchewan Party MLA Mark Docherty since 2011. However, Docherty resigned in February to pursue other opportunities .

The voters in the constituency of Regina Walsh Acres sent New Democrats to the legislature consistently from 1967 to 2011. However, for the past 12 years, the Saskatchewan Party has held the seat.

Saskatchewan Party MLA Derek Meyers was elected to represent the riding in 2020. Seen as a rising star in the party, Meyers was popular in caucus and a regular at Regina events. On March 28, Meyers died after a battle with cancer .

There hasn't been an August byelection in Saskatchewan since 1938, making Thursday's the first to be held in August in 85 years, according to Elections Saskatchewan.