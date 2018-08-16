Byelection called for Regina Northeast riding for Sept. 12

The byelection for the Regina Northeast riding will take place Sept. 12., Premier Scott Moe announced Thursday.

The riding was formerly represented by former MLA Kevin Doherty, who left politics in March to pursue an opportunity in the private sector.

NDP candidate Yens Pedersen, Saskatchewan Party candidate Gary Grewal and Green Party candidate Jessica Schroeder will face off next month.

Grewal, who is currently president of the India Canada Association of Saskatchewan, defeated Gwyn Tremblay for the nomination.

Pedersen grew up on a farm near Cut Knife, Sask., and has worked as a lawyer in Regina over the past 20 years.

Schroeder works in sales of reusable goods