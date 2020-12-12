Bust in Osler nets nearly 1.5 kg of meth, 1,000 fentanyl doses: Sask. RCMP

Police seized a substantial amount of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, during a bust this week in Osler, Saskatchewan RCMP say.

Officers carried out a search warrant on Wednesday in the 200 block of Parkview Cove in the town, about 25 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say they found 1.44 kilograms of a substance they believe is crystal meth, 476 grams of what's believed to be cocaine and 278 grams of suspected fentanyl.

They also seized $4,445 in cash, a handgun and ammunition, along with other paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, according to the RCMP release.

The quantity of fentanyl seized could be broken down to about 1,000 individual doses, RCMP say.

"Fentanyl is odourless and tasteless, and therefore hard to detect. A lethal dose of pure fentanyl is potentially less than two milligrams — that is equivalent to about two grains of salt," the news release said.

A 28-year-old man from Osler is facing numerous charges, including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three firearms related offences.

"The presence of illicit drugs and fatal overdoses are occurring in small towns and rural areas — this is not strictly a big-city issue. Anyone can feel the dangerous impact of drugs when it reaches their community," RCMP Staff Sgt. Jason Kerr said in the release.

Anyone with information about people trafficking drugs is asked to report it to their local RCMP detachment or police service, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.