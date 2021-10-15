Fast-food joints, more liquor retailers will ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations in Sask.

Starting Monday, more businesses in Saskatchewan will require anyone 12 and older to provide their proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test to enter the premises.

Liquor manufacturers like breweries and distilleries that sell alcohol and most off sales attached to restaurants and taverns will be among the businesses affected, the province said in a news release Friday.

Anyone planning to dine-in at a fast-food restaurant should also expect to show their immunization status or a negative test taken up to 72 hours before, the province said. However, it will not be required to stop in to use the washroom.

Pick-up and delivery orders, along with food courts, will also not be affected.

Proof required

These additions build on the province's current list of places that need people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test. Those include:

Restaurants, including those in hotels or other lodgings.

Nightclubs, bars, taverns and any other establishments and form of transportation that have a liquor license.

Liquor and cannabis stores with standalone retail permits issued by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Event and entertainment venues, including conference centres, banquet halls, theatres, cinemas, bingo halls and casinos.

Fitness centres and gyms.

Facilities hosting sporting events where ticket prices include GST.

Places currently exempt from the province's proof of vaccination or negative test requirement include:

Healthcare services.

Retailers, like grocery stores.

Cannabis stores with integrated retail permits issued by the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority.

Public libraries.

Hotels or other lodging.

Facilities hosting amateur sporting events, such as youth athletics and recreational leagues.

Places of worship, including during weddings, funerals and wakes.

Private gatherings at public venues, including during weddings, funerals and wakes.

Private gatherings at people's homes.

Enforcement will be on a complaint basis, province says

A team composed of members from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency and the Ministry of Health will be enforcing the current public health order on a complaint basis, the province said.

"These personnel will not be conducting inspections but will assist in responding to complaints of non-compliance with Public Health Orders," the Saskatchewan government wrote in a news release Friday.

"Once complaints are substantiated through investigation, members of this team may use their discretion to determine if a ticket will be issued or if education is enough to ensure that people are following the [public health orders]."

Anyone who wishes to contact the enforcement team can call 1-855-559-5502.

The province has also set up a website where people can fill out a form to inform officials about people allegedly not following the public health orders.