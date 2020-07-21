Sask. business owner whose employee got COVID-19 false positive urges transparency with customers

A business owner in Swift Current says transparency is key when an employee tests positive for COVID-19.

Lianne Tuntland-Wiebe is the owner of Great West Auto Electric in Swift Current. Just over a week ago, the business got a call from the province's health authority saying an employee was believed to have the novel coronavirus.

"We were a bit dismayed and in shock," Tuntland-Wiebe said.

The employee's test has since been declared a false positive, but Tuntland-Wiebe said other businesses can learn from how she handled it.

She said the business has been following safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

"We have the stations for the cleaning, so we were giving customers gloves and the masks so they have gloves to put the mask on and then they can dispose of both," she said.

After finding out about the positive test, Tuntland-Wiebe talked to employees and let the public know.

First, Tuntland-Wiebe's employees who were close contacts all self-isolated and watched for symptoms.

Next, Tuntland-Wiebe had to decide if she should shut down or remain open. She said public health told her the business did not have to shut down and could instead take further action to make sure there is no spread of COVID-19.

"We were a little bit more careful with letting the customers hang around at the edge of the counters, which a lot of them like to do, it's like 'Could you please step back,'" she said. "And there was no problem with the customers doing that."

Tuntland-Wiebe said the store got a deep cleaning to eliminate any virus particles left behind.

She said she thought the Saskatchewan Health Authority would do a public service announcement right after the diagnosis. When that didn't happen, she took to Facebook to post a video explaining the situation.

She said they wanted to tell people they could choose to go somewhere else, do curbside pickup, have items delivered or come into the store. Tuntland-Wiebe said many people started asking if their items were safe.

"Most of it's packaged up or put in a bag," Tuntland-Wiebe said. "It's hard to answer the questions because we don't know how long the virus lives on any surfaces. So the video was letting people know it is here you can make the choice whether to come in or not."

She also called all large-scale customers to inform them of the situation. One closed their doors as a precaution and went back to appointment only, she said.

"The rest of our customers that I phoned, and them included, were 100 per cent supportive."

Tuntland-Wiebe said she hopes other businesses learn from her example.

"Be up front with your customers," Tuntland-Wiebe said.

"Let the customer decide because it behooves us to take care of our customers and our staff."