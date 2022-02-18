Regina brewpub creates vaccinated-only room to quell COVID-19 concerns

Regina's Bushwakker Brewpub thinks it's created a solution for customers hesitant about dining out after the province's proof-of-vaccination or negative test requirement was lifted on Feb. 14.

The restaurant, located in the city's Warehouse district, has reserved its Arizona Room — a banquet room that seats about 50 people — exclusively for customers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who are concerned about restrictions lifting, or are immunocompromised.

Grant Frew, Bushwakker's bar manager, said the idea came after the brewpub heard from some of its older clientele.

"They're a little bit more conservative," said Frew. "And they were telling us with the drop of proof-of-vaccination, we probably wouldn't be seeing them for a while."

Bushwakker's Arizona Room, which can seat up to 50 patrons, has already seen several groups of people take advantage of its newly-minted, vaccinated-only status. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

Like many businesses in the hospitality industry, Frew said Bushwakker has been trying to recover from the financial hardship the pandemic has caused. And staff didn't want to lose the customers they'd come to know for nearly 30 years.

"We wanted to simply create a place where they can feel safe and comfortable," he said.

Jim Bence, president of the industry association Hospitality Saskatchewan, applauded Bushwakker for its creativity. He hasn't heard of any other restaurants or businesses in the province that have done something similar yet.

Carol Kliever and her daughter Jessica were also impressed and were excited to eat in the Arizona Room on Friday.

Jessica, 19, has congestive heart failure and had previously relied on the proof-of-vaccination policy when going out to eat.

"She's very isolated and she felt quite comfortable going into restaurants knowing ... she felt fairly safe," Carol Kliewer said, noting that changed with the lifting of the restrictions.

Jessica Kliewer, 19, has congestive heart failure and is concerned about the proof of vaccination or negative test policy ending. (Submitted by Carol Kliewer)

But Bushwakker's room offers some relief, Kliewer said.

"It's like putting a wheelchair ramp onto the street," she said. "You're giving an option to immune-compromised people to have a safer choice."

Frew stressed unvaccinated customers are still welcome in the 200-seat main dining room of the restaurant — along with vaccinated customers who choose not to eat in the Arizona Room.

With birthday and retirement parties slowing due to the pandemic, Frew said that room was sitting empty more than usual and he felt this would be an opportunity to make use of it.

A few groups of all ages have used it since it opened Feb. 14, and Frew expects it will get busier.

Mixed reaction on social media

However, the restaurant's post about the room on Facebook has received comments complaining vaccinated and unvaccinated people are being segregated.

"Over here bringing back the 'coloured section' like it didn't go out of style," reads one comment.

Others have questioned Bushwakker using the same staff for each part of the restaurant.

Frew said all staff are vaccinated and he believes the people who complained don't fully understand the idea.

"We're not trying to segregate anybody," Frew said. "Everybody is welcome at Bushwakker."

Barb Byers and her husband weren't deterred by the negative comments. Byers said once the proof-of-vaccination or negative test requirement ended they were planning to avoid restaurants for a few months, but they changed their minds when they heard about Bushwakker's room.

Barb Byers said she felt safe eating in the vaccinated-only section of Bushwakker Brewpub. She says it's important to support local businesses who are working to keep people healthy. (Ethan Williams/CBC)

"We said: 'That's where we're going to go,'" said Byers. "We're going to go and support a business that supports keeping people healthy."

Byers has since shared the news on Twitter, encouraging others to try the room out.

"This is safety for me and for the people I love."