A man has been taken to hospital after his motorcycle collided with a city bus on Thursday morning.



Regina police said in a news release that at roughly 8:25 a.m. they were called to the intersection of 12th Avenue and Albert Street.

When they arrived, they determined a southbound transit bus turning east onto 12th Avenue collided with a motorcycle.



Emergency personnel attended the collision and the rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital for treatment.



Police report that several units remain on scene and traffic is restricted in the area. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and choose an alternative route.

Traffic restrictions were in place as Regina police investigated the collision. (Kirk Fraser/CBC)

An investigation into the crash is ongoing and officers have spoken to numerous witnesses.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Regina police, or Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.