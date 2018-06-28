Burton Cummings to headline Regina music festival

A titan of Canadian rock and roll who recently made headlines will take the stage in Regina this summer.

The Guess Who co-founder has been announced as a headline artist at this year's Shake the Lake outdoor music festival in Regina's Wascana Park Aug. 30. The festival will also include performances from The Northern Pikes, Loverboy and 54-40.

Cummings moved to Moose Jaw in 2017 after living in Los Angeles for 40 years.

In March, Burton Cummings complained to the City of Moose Jaw after he felt the fitness studio next door was making too much noise next to his downtown home.

The owner of Dance Fitness with Kyra told CBC Cummings had been coming into her classes to complain about the noise and had called police.

The business has received six bylaw charges from the city, although the incident prompted Moose Jaw's mayor and council to review noise bylaw complaints in the city's downtown.