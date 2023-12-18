Burstall, Sask., Credit Union closed after stolen loader used in ATM theft

RCMP in west-central Saskatchewan are searching for at least two suspects after a bank in Burstall, near the Alberta border, was broken into with a stolen loader early Sunday morning.

Leader RCMP told CBC News that officers were called around 4 a.m. CST Sunday. Officers found a loader that had been stolen from the R.M. of Deer Forks parked amid the debris at the scene.

Surveillance footage from a nearby restaurant shows the loader being rammed into the bank and the ATM being stolen, RCMP said.

A pick-up truck that had been stolen from the nearby town of Leader was also spotted at the scene. It was later recovered in the hamlet of Liebenthal, roughly 25 kilometres away, police said.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Cypress Credit Union Limited said the Burstall branch would be closed until further notice.

"The building has sustained extensive damage from theft of the ATM machine," the post said.

"We have deployed several resources to get the building fixed and are assessing the damage."

A photo accompanying the post shows the corner of the bank completely open to the outside. The 'B' is gone from the sign that usually says "Burstall Credit Union" and the 'U' is askew. Glass, siding, drywall and pink insulation from the building are also strewn across the parking lot.

Burstall is located roughly 200 kilometres northwest of Swift Current.