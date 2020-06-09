Operation Burrowing Owl asks people to report sightings of at-risk species

With the number of burrowing owls in the province continuing to decline, Nature Saskatchewan is asking for the public to stay vigilant.

"What we're just trying to do is get a better handle on how many burrowing owls we actually have in Saskatchewan because we don't really know," said Kaytlyn Burrows, who works with the conservation organization.

Burrows is the co-ordinator for Nature Saskatchewan's Operation Burrowing Owl, which was launched in 1987 to protect burrowing owl habitats, monitor population changes, and increase awareness, says the organization's website.

Burrowing owls are an endangered species in Canada. Burrows said the number of burrowing owls continues to decline, with the most recent estimates from 2015 suggesting only 270 burrowing owls left in the Prairies — about 100 in Saskatchewan.

"There's a lot of limiting factors contributing to their decline," she said. "Some of the main ones are their habitat loss, fragmentation.… Burrowing owls originally nested in native prairie, but we've lost a lot of that."

Burrows said agriculture and urban expansion have contributed to habitat decline. As well, she said there are fewer ground squirrels and gophers, which means less food and fewer homes for burrowing owls, who tend to use pre-existing burrows.

"Burrowing owls love to feast on rodents and insects," said Burrows, but "due to pesticides and rodenticide, we're seeing a decrease in those types of species."

Nature Saskatchewan is asking people to help by reporting sightings of burrowing owls. Burrows says thankfully, hundreds of people are helping so far.

"We're really unique in that we run a voluntary habitat stewardship program," Burrows said.

"So we work with just about 350 landowners across southern and central Saskatchewan and these landowners are voluntarily conserving habitat for burrowing owls."

A young burrowing owl fits in the palm of a person's hand. (Submitted by Alex Froese/Manitoba Burrowing Owl Recovery Program)

Landowners are Nature Saskatchewan's eyes and ears, she said, and the organization relies on them to help track the small owls.

Burrows said she knows some people may be nervous about reporting that they have an at-risk species on their land, but she says it's a positive thing.

"If you have a burrowing owl, you're really doing something right," she said. "Really what it shows is that you're a great caretaker of the land and that species has found it to be a great place to raise a family."

Burrows said Nature Saskatchewan asks landowners to keep doing what they're doing. Nature Saskatchewan acts as a resource, and offers financial assistance for things such as fences. Burrows said any personal information about landowners is kept confidential.

Boyd Coburn took an image of a burrowing owl atop a fence post in Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Boyd Coburn)

In addition to reporting sightings, Burrows suggests slowing down when driving on grid roads to prevent collisions with the small animals, and encourages efforts to raise awareness about the endangered owls.

"All these little things that can be done, I think, would make a big difference if everyone worked together."

People can report a sighting by calling Nature Saskatchewan's line at 1-800-667-4668.