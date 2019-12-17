Sask. researchers plan to work with Indigenous youth to fight bullying

Bullying and violence among young people can have serious consequences, including depression and anxiety, with both the victim and the bully at risk of suicide, according to the University of Regina.

Now researchers involved in a new project want to study bullying and violence among Indigenous youth and work with young people from northern Saskatchewan.

"I started working up north in some of the more northern and remote communities and could see firsthand … the impact of bullying and violence on the mental health of Indigenous youth," said Brigette Krieg, a mental health therapist in Prince Albert.

"I think that really kind of opened my eyes to just how kind of widespread it is and how it still exists."

Some of the effects she has noticed when it comes to bullying are depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and a slowdown in academic progress.

Krieg also saw the devastating impact bullying had on her own daughter, she said.

Government funding

The federal government is supporting the Northern Prairie Spirit Youth Cultural Continuity Project with $400,000.

Professor Raven Sinclair from the Faculty of Social Work at the University of Regina leads the research project. She and Krieg want to work with youth in Prince Albert, Pelican Narrows, Wollaston Lake, Stanley Mission and Fond Du Lac to understand the issues from their point of view.

"Historically research has been something that's been done on people as opposed to with them," said Sinclair.

Prof. Raven Sinclair from the University of Regina said her team will look into ways to develop culturally-sensitive crime prevention practices among Indigenous and northern populations. (Michael Bell Photography/University of Regina website)

This has been particularly the case in Indigenous communities, she said, where it is very important to develop relationships.

"Over the years, there's been a significant push back," she said. "We need to go into the communities and find out what the communities want and then that will be the research rather than just going in there with our own ideas and imposing them."

Digital storytelling

According to the University of Regina, project participants will learn to use digital storytelling to share information with stakeholders.

Youth will use snippets of video or photos together with their own narrative to create stories they can share, Krieg said.

"The beauty of it is that it's so visual," she said.

"It's just that opportunity to take that really creative side and take their experiences … and create these little videos that will help people really sort of see what they're going through."

The Morning Edition - Sask 9:42 Two researchers working with northern Sask. kids to prevent bullying Two Saskatchewan researchers are looking to prevent violence and bullying in Indigenous communities in northern Saskatchewan. The goal is to work with youth to come up with a solution. 9:42

Opportunity to have a voice

Krieg hopes the project will help young people influence policy makers to help Indigenous youth.

Sinclair said she is excited about the project.

"I love youth, they're so brilliant," she said.

"This is such an important, important issue. So I think we really need to find creative ways to listen to the youth, the voice of youth, and take their direction."