Police investigating after early morning gunshots in Regina
Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Garnet Street after several people reported hearing a series of gunshots around 6:40 a.m. CST on Sunday.
No one was injured after bullets entered a home
Regina police are investigating after several bullets were shot into a Regina home.
Shortly after, police confirmed bullets had entered a home.
Police say no one was injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.