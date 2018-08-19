Skip to Main Content
Police investigating after early morning gunshots in Regina

Police investigating after early morning gunshots in Regina

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Garnet Street after several people reported hearing a series of gunshots around 6:40 a.m. CST on Sunday.

No one was injured after bullets entered a home

CBC News ·
Police say no one was injured during the incident. (Trent Peppler/CBC)

Regina police are investigating after several bullets were shot into a Regina home.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Garnet Street after several people reported hearing a series of gunshots around 6:40 a.m. CST on Sunday.

Shortly after, police confirmed bullets had entered a home.  

Police say no one was injured during the incident. 

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us