Bullet fired at cyclists from SUV, no one hurt

Regina police say two cyclists got a scare early Sunday morning.

Two men were riding their bikes on 2nd Avenue when a white Ford Escape started following them near the Elphinstone Street intersection.

The SUV pulled up beside them at one point, and a single gun shot was fired at them through an open window.

The bullet missed both cyclists and no one was hurt.

Police were dispatched to the scene at 1 a.m. CST. They searched the area trying to find any potential suspects, but have not been able to locate anyone at this point.

They said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.