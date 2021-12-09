Bishop Chris Harper, the first Treaty Six member to have such a role in the Anglican Diocese of Saskatoon, sees himself as a bridge builder.

Harper, who spent half his life on the Onion Lake First Nation, about 325 km northwest of Saskatoon, and half of it off reserve, has been working to build bridges between the church and secular, Indigenous and non-Indigenous since returning to Saskatchewan in 2018.

He's teamed up with people like Rev. Marie-Louise Ternier, who is the pastor at All Saints Anglican Church/Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, in Watrous, about 120 km southeast of Saskatoon. And together they're trying to bring people together.

They've been conducting Zoom meetings, listening to podcasts and watching films with Indigenous and non-Indigenous people. It's their response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Call to Action No. 48, which calls for church parties and other faith groups to provide a framework for reconciliation by respecting Indigenous peoples' right to self-determination on spiritual rights, including the right to practice, develop and teach their own spiritual religious traditions, customs and ceremonies.

Understanding and healing

Harper said, he's "just trying to be the bridge of healing, reconciliation and peace that we so desperately all need as Canadians … It's a time of just realizing who you are, not only in the present but also in relation to the past that we all share."

A big part of the work is learning to understand others, he said. But more needs to be done.

"We have to start being more educators and more teachers, as well as enablers of opening the door to understand who the neighbour is. And I believe the church also has an opportunity to teach that too. So we've been doing that in the Diocese of Saskatoon," he said.

To address the intergenerational trauma in the Indigenous community, he said listening is the key.

"I think that's the biggest part right now is to listen, to hear the stories, to acknowledge who we are and to embrace, especially as Indigenous people, who we are because my own personal story is that about at least half of my life, I've tried to run away from being who and what I am as an Indigenous person," said Harper.

He didn't want to be identified as an Indigenous person until years later.

"Now, I'm proud of my Indigenous identity. I wear it on my sleeve."

Rev. Marie-Louise Ternier is the pastor at All Saints Anglican Church/Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church, in Watrous, about 120 km southeast of Saskatoon. (Submitted by The Watrous Manitou)

Ternier has been the pastor in Watrous, which is part of the Diocese of Saskatoon, for the past five years. And when she first arrived, she wanted to learn more about the church's history with their Indigenous relatives.

Ternier also addresses the Truth and Reconciliation Call to Action No. 49, which calls on all religious denominations and faith groups who have not already done so to repudiate concepts used to justify European sovereignty over Indigenous lands and peoples.

In 2019, community members of Manitou, a village five kilometres north of Watrous, gathered to watch an Anglican Church of Canada produced documentary called Doctrine of Discovery, Stolen Land, Strong Hearts. After Bishop Harper shared his personal story, people opened up. Watrous does not have many First Nations reserves nearby, but the area has Indigenous connections, such as being a hunting ground and a gathering area for Indigenous peoples.

Ternier said a significant number of clergy and bishops in the Anglican Church of Canada are Indigenous. And she wants to help the Anglican Church create educational resources for local parishes in the community and clergy at the ground level.

Sharing circle

Today, Rev. Ternier's church has a sharing circle. They recently finished a Zoom study with an Indigenous podcast series that the Anglican Church produced, including other resources for local clergy to use in their communities to help residents connect with their land, history and each other.

The group has established itself as a place to listen, learn, and grow. And the word is spreading all over the province.

"We discovered that our Zoom study was actually a positive thing to engage Indigenous teachings. And we attracted people not just from Watrous, but from Humboldt, from Wadena, from Endeavour, from Meadow Lake, from Redvers, from Rosthern, and yes, a few from Saskatoon," Ternier said.

"I think the rural communities don't have a lot of opportunities to engage in learning," she said, adding that she feels it's her responsibility and mission to make those opportunities available.

Harper said reconciliation needs more than just one seminar or podcast.

"It took years for people to acknowledge the need for reconciliation," Harper said. "It'll require ongoing efforts."

Ternier agreed, noting the resources help broaden parishioners' perspective on life.

"These courses give them a new lens," she said.

Called to Action: Stories of Reconciliation features individuals and groups across the province who are embracing the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action. Themes range from language to justice, putting the spotlight on local efforts and the people leading them. Read more Called to Action stories here.