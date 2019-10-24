Gift of home renovation allows Regina woman with MS to avoid long-term care facility

There was a time, as recently as this year, when Bonnie Gorski would sit in the same chair in her kitchen from 7 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. If she wanted to move, she had to be carried by her husband Stuart or one of her two teenage sons.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) has severely limited Gorski's mobility, to the point where she and her family were looking at moving her into a long-term care home.

"Because I'm sitting in one spot all day, it's pretty hard for me to even look out the window," Gorski said earlier this year.

Now, Gorski's Regina home has been completely renovated thanks to local non-profit Build Love. She and her family saw it for the first time on Wednesday.

"I am just so thankful that I am back in my neighbourhood and it's just a beautiful sunny day. It goes hand in hand [with] how I feel today," Gorski said Thursday on CBC Radio's The Morning Edition.

Gorski said she's thrilled with the renovation and that waking up in her home still felt a little surreal. Part of the renovation included the gift of a motorised wheelchair, something she didn't have before. Her home also now has an elevator so she can get to every floor if she needs.

One big change Gorski said she's really looking forward to is the garage now being connected to her house. Before, it was a big process to get Gorski outside and into a car, or just outside in general, especially in winter.

"Lots of times, I just wouldn't go outside from November until March," she said.

Bonnie and Stuart Gorski just before they saw their new home for the first time. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Gorski said that she has had to rely a lot on her husband and two sons since the decline of her mobility. She said the independence the renovation provides her will help improve those relationships.

"He's not going to be my caregiver anymore, he gets to be my husband again," she said.

Overall, she said the experience was amazing.

"It just really restores your faith in humanity," she said.

"There's just so many awful things happening in the world and there's just so much negativity and this just brings to light that people can band together and make a difference in everybody's lives."