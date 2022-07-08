Buffy Sainte-Marie cancels Regina Folk Fest headlining show

Buffy Sainte-Marie, one of the Regina Folk Festival's headlining performances, has cancelled as she recovers from COVID-19.

The artist was set to headline the festival's second night on Aug. 6, but has cancelled her summer performances after contracting the virus despite being vaccinated and following all protocols, festival organizers said.

"At this time her primary focus must be on recovering, but she hopes to be on stage again soon," a festival statement reads.

Single night tickets for Aug. 6 are refundable, but full weekend passes are not.

The festival said it will be announcing an update to the performer lineup soon.