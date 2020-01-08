'A gift of life': Buffalo returning to traditional lands through First Nations sharing

Traditional drumming rang out over Saskatchewan's rolling hills as children pressed their faces up against the fence surrounding the pasture. The community had gathered to welcome bison back to Zagime Anishinabek First Nation for the first time in 140 years.

"I feel like it's part of a long journey," Zagime Anishinabek First Nation Chief Lynn Acoose said.

"We're once again reconnecting with the spirit of the buffalo and we're welcoming this medicine to our land. ... It's just a joyous day for our community."

The bison were a gift from Peepeekisis Cree Nation, which was originally gifted 22 buffalo from Albertan rancher Ron Steckly in 2014. Steckly was inspired by Loko Koa, a cultural organization whose founder, Lima Nanai, dreamed of seeing buffalo roaming the plains once more.

"It was a dream come true," said Alan Bird, the headman and one of the buffalo caretakers at Peepeekisis. "The creator blessed us on that day. Now we pay it forward."

Previous Next

Peepeekisis grew its herd to 104 animals and are now gifting 22 of those to Zagime Anishinabek — 10 of the original cows and 12 that are offspring. The animals range in age and include pregnant cows.

"We've always been the buffalo people," Bird said. "They were very important to us. They give us food; they give us shelter. They were a gift of life to us."

At one time, there were millions of buffalo on the prairies. The population rapidly declined to near extinction due to over-hunting, disease and drought. Parks Canada has been working to restore the bison population but this was a private initiative.

Alan Bird (left) and Ron Steckly became friends over the years of working together with the buffalo on Peepeekisis Cree Nation. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Rancher Ron Steckly helped move the bison, leading them into a large trailer and driving them 100 kilometres southeast from Peepeekisis to Zagime Anishinabek.

Children from Goose Lake School and Grenfell High School came out for the event. As soon as the bison arrived, people started gathering at the fencers for a good view.

Children cheered as the buffalo were released from the trailer onto Zagime Anishinabek First Nation. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Zagime Anishinabek First Nation held a smudging ceremony and gifted ceremonial blankets to the people who helped move the animals from Peepeekisis.

As Elder Alvin Kequahtooway blessed the herd in the trailer, 10-year-old George Kequahtooway sang to call the buffalo spirit to the land .

"I felt like my heart, just like a spirit that was coming out," George said.

George Kequahtooway sang a call to the buffalo spirit, welcoming the buffalo back to their traditional land. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Elder Kequahtooway said it was the first time he has ever seen bison on his territory.

"I witnessed a couple of our people in tears to have such a festive occasion," Elder Kequahtooway said. "Things are only going to get better."

Zagime Anishinabek First Nation is located about 150 kilometres east of Regina.