Buffalo return to Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation lands

It may be a temporary measure for now, but bison — or buffalo as they're traditionally known in some prairie Indigenous cultures — have returned to the lands of the Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation.

Chief Melissa Tavita said the herd of 15 buffalo were purchased by the community as a food security measure, in the event the COVID-19 pandemic forces the community to lock down or prevents band members from leaving.

"It's better to be safe than sorry, is what we're thinking," Tavita said. "We would rather be overprepared, rather than underprepared."

Chief Melissa Tavita (fourth from right) said the process of acquiring the small bison herd took Muscowpetung's chief and council about a month. (Submitted by Jaqueline Anaquod)

Leaders in Muscowpetung purchased a large amount of meat when the pandemic first got underway and the band is continuing to stockpile meat, Tavita said.

The long term plan, she said, is to work with the rancher who provided the herd of 15 buffalo to bring pregnant cows to the community to build the community's own herd.

The bison have about 600 acres of land to roam in Muscowpetung, an area Tavita said can be expanded when the herd's numbers increase.

She said a church group from Ontario donated the fencing for the herd. Community members will oversee the buffalo and Tavita said the rancher who owned them offered to provide care knowledge as needed.

Tavita said James Pratt, a community helper, played a large role in bringing the buffalo back to Muscowpetung.

She said he walked her through the proper ceremonies and steps that needed to happen prior to the buffalo's return and taught her about the animal's significance in the Saulteaux culture.

Bringing buffalo back to Muscowpetung was a proud moment for Tavita.

"It's a really good feeling for myself and I know it was for the council as well," Tavita said.

"We just want to make sure that our community is safe and that we do have some kind of alternate resources in case we can't leave the reserve."