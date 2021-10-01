Buffalo Narrows RCMP investigating after shots fired at Mountie's home

RCMP are investigating after a Mountie's home was shot at earlier this week in Buffalo Narrows, Sask.

Early investigation shows it happened between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. CST on Monday, police said Friday in a news release.

An RCMP cruiser was hit and another shot was fired through a wall of the home on Clark Street, the release said.

No one was injured.

RCMP said investigators are looking to speak with the person captured in this photo. Mounties said the person is not a suspect, but might have information that is useful to the investigation. (Saskatchewan RCMP)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Buffalo Narrows RCMP at 306-235-6660 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Buffalo Narrows is located roughly 400 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.