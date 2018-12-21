Death of man found in Buffalo Narrows shed being treated as suspicious

Police say the death of a man who was initially found injured and unconscious in a shed in a northern Saskatchewan community is being treated as suspicious.

Buffalo Narrows RCMP responded to a report of an injured man at 1 p.m. CST Thursday, according to a news release.

Officers found the man in a shed behind a home in Buffalo Narrows, a village located 500 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Emergency medical crews declared the man dead.

The Major Crimes Unit North will assist Buffalo Narrows RCMP, MCU South, North Battleford and Regina Forensic Identification Sections in the investigation, police said.

The identity of the man is not being released.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. Police say they will release further updates as they become available.