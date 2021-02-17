Religious artifacts stolen from church in Buffalo Narrows, Sask.

A man has been charged after the Church of St. Leo the Great in Buffalo Narrows, Sask., was robbed over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, Buffalo Narrows RCMP were informed that the church had been broken into overnight.

Religious artifacts were stolen, including a tabernacle, chalices, robes and crosses. Some were recovered the same day near the Catholic cemetery.

RCMP say further investigation led to a search warrant being executed on Monday at a Buffalo Narrows residence, where officers found more of the stolen items.

A 49-year-old man who was found near the church on Sunday has been charged with break and enter, theft and other charges.