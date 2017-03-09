Saskatchewan budget 2019: How to follow CBC's coverage
CBC Saskatchewan will be home to all your budget coverage on March 20
CBC Saskatchewan will be home to all your budget coverage on March 20.
The provincial budget will be presented by Finance Minister Donna Harpauer in the afternoon session of the legislative assembly at approximately 2:15 p.m. CST.
Follow the budget
Watch online: Live-streamed analysis and reaction online at CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon.
Watch on Facebook: CBC's Adam Hunter and Geoff Leo will be live from the rotunda at the legislative building to bring you comprehensive coverage on the CBC Saskatchewan Facebook page.
Watch on TV: Watch CBC Saskatchewan news, hosted by Christy Climenhaga, for context and analysis. The program runs 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CST.
Check your TV service provider for channel or watch online.
Listen: Live on CBC Radio One (540 AM; 102.5 FM in Regina; 94.1 FM in Saskatoon) or listen online.
CBC Saskatchewan will be live from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST on budget day. Tune in again on Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for additional budget coverage.
Twitter: Follow CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon on Twitter and join the conversation by using #skbudget19.
Facebook: Follow CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon on Facebook.
- Want news alerts on your mobile device? | Download our CBC news app.
- Want a daily CBC Saskatchewan newsletter? | Subscribe here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.