Man arrested in connection with death of woman found in submerged truck in northern Sask.

Meadow Lake RCMP have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman last month in northern Saskatchewan.

A 36-year-old is charged with impaired, dangerous driving causing the woman's death, along with several gun offences.

RCMP say they received a report of a vehicle submerged in the Beaver River, off Highway 903, around 6 p.m. CST on Aug. 24.

Officers found a man standing on top of a truck, RCMP say. He was taken to hospital with injuries.

Once crews pulled the vehicle out of the water, they found the body of a 20-year-old woman from Dillon, Sask.

RCMP later issued a warrant for the 36-year-old man. He was arrested on Cold Lake First Nation on Sept. 24.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.