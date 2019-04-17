Crews fight large brush fire southwest of Saskatoon

Fire crews were fighting a large brush fire just southwest of Saskatoon Tuesday night.

The Saskatoon fire department says it got a 911 call just after 2 p.m. CST about trees on fire in a yard near Riverside Estates.

Three fire engines, three brush trucks and two water tankers were sent to the scene. Water tankers shuttled water to the site.

The fire spread south toward the Cranberry Flats area.

Fire officials said they were working to protect homes and livestock.

Police asked drivers to stay away from the area, and blocked off Strathcona Avenue between Grasswood Road at the north and Highway 219 at the south.

The dry ground and lack of rain has created perfect conditions for grass fires in recent days. The south and central parts of the province are experiencing one of the driest springs in years.