'Brown Christmas' means work shortage for snow removal businesses, forces Saskatoon owner to get creative

It's been a brown Christmas season so far in much of south and central Saskatchewan. That poses some challenges for snow removal businesses.

Ben Semynov, owner of Benny's Yardworks in Saskatoon, said he is typically shoveling snow, spreading ice melt and skid steering parking lots by this time of year. It's usually a very busy time for him. But that's not the case this year.

"In the last 10 years we've never had anything like this before," Semynov said.

Benny's Yardworks began three years ago and is still considered a new business.

"We made a lot of investments going into the winter here that were supposed to pay off based off of last year's [weather]. It's been definitely a difficult start to this year," said Semynov.

Semynov said his young business is behind on payments due to the lack of snow. He has had to get creative.

The company took to social media to ask the community for support.

"We started looking into opening up other services that we offer throughout the summertime like hedge trimming, tree removal, pruning … anything that we can do safely in the winter time," he said.

Ben Semynov, far left, is the owner of Benny's Yardworks in Saskatoon. He is pictured here with two of his employees on an unseasonably warm December day. (Travis Reddaway/CBC )

As snow fails to fall, Semynov has also added services that his business has never done before. That incudes a new "Christmas cleanup special."

"For people that do have big family gatherings, we'll come pick up your recycling that morning ... and we'll just just load my trailer up and we'll go recycle it for you so you don't have to worry about it this season."

The company began these new services on Thursday, and Semynov said they were booked solid all day Friday.

"The community definitely pulled together. We do post on our Facebook page. Oftentimes we'll get a few hits from it here and there, but this time my phone has been off the hook for three days now. So it's been a really, really amazing to see Saskatoon pulling together."

No white Christmas expected

On Monday, CBC Saskatchewan's weather specialist Ethan Williams said it doesn't appear any snow-producing systems are coming to the southern half of the province in the week ahead.

"If we do get anything, it will be quite light and not last very long. But it is looking more and more like a brown Christmas for many places," Williams said.

The north, meanwhile, is expected to see a system move through Tuesday night and through Wednesday that could bring up to five centimetres in many places. That's in addition to snow that fell through the weekend from a separate system.

But down in Saskatoon, Semynov will keep wishing for snow.

"I really want some snow to fall. My wife will kill me for saying this, but I don't want to see her on Christmas morning. I want to be out clearing parking lots."

Workers in contracted companies affected as well

Morgan Kreiser, owner of By The Yard Landscaping and Construction in Saskatoon, said that last December his crews went out 17 times to clear snow. This month they've gone out just once to clear snow, and twice to clear freezing rain.

Kreiser said the company is lucky because it has contracts that put out monthly payments regardless of whether it snows or not.

Kreiser said the employees who work on a part-time basis are being the most affected.

"It definitely impacts our part-time guys or our on-call guys that are normally expecting to work that just don't have any work right now. "

Kreiser said he is concerned about losing some part-time workers who will need to find other work. He also said By The Yard hires sub-contractors for additional skid steer work. Those people are struggling right now as well.

"We know some guys are selling equipment just to make ends meet."

In Regina, Mike Thome, owner of snow removal company It's Done Group, said business is very slow.

"Typically we're going out two to three times a week, doing property checks and spreading some salt and doing snow removal," he said.

Thome's company largely operates on contracts, but he said not having snow means very little work for his employees.

"It'd be nice for my guys. My guys could use some more cash for sure."

He said it's typical for it to snow two to three times a week this time of year. But this year it's only snowed about twice a month in the Queen City.

"This is very abnormal," Thome said. "I don't ever remember having a December this warm. It's supposed to be –15C."