Former Broncos president humbled by support in wake of 'unthinkable'

When he took on the role of president of the Humboldt Broncos last year on a temporary basis, Kevin Garinger says, nothing could have prepared him for what he calls the "unthinkable."

"After the tragedy, there's nothing [that] says this is what it's going to look like. You have to live it," he said of the April 6 team bus crash that claimed 16 lives.

"And I pray no one else has to endure what our families have had to endure."

On Tuesday, Garinger announced he would not be putting his name forward for re-election as president.

In the past year, he says, he has juggled his responsibilities as the club's president with his full-time work as director of education for the local school division, studying for his doctorate, and his personal life.

That responsibility became heavier following the April 6 crash.

Garinger became the public face of the Broncos, speaking at news conferences, working with the team to co-ordinate supports for the 29 families affected, and fighting for the trademark #HumboldtStrong to stay with the team and community.

Dedicating his time and energy to the role was only possible with the "incredible" staff and boards he worked with, he says.

"I have been humbled by the levels of support that exist and certainly their strength [and] my strength, it's helped me stay upward sometimes when it's sometimes challenging."

Garinger, seen here with Saskatchewan Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds, says other sports communities poured their support into the Broncos after the April 6 team bus crash. (CBC News)

However, Garinger adds, he only took on the role of president last year, and had made it clear that he would serve for one year.

"My year is up and I decided this was not a position that I felt like I could continue to do everything I needed to do and do it well," he said.

Jamie Brockman, who served as president for the Broncos from 2012 until 2017, has been voted in as the new president.

Garinger says he will still be available to help Brockman and the board in the transition, as well as anyone else who needs his support.

And, of course, he plans to be in attendance when the Broncos play their first game of the season on Sept. 12.

He expects the experience will be poignant.

"The Humboldt Broncos will always carry with them all 29 people who were aboard the bus and always will be a family in such a different way."