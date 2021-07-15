Broiling temperatures continue to damage crops in Saskatchewan
Only 14% of cropland has 'adequate' moisture
The already dry conditions in Saskatchewan's farm belt continue to worsen.
That's the grim summary of this week's provincial crop report.
Some farmers are doing OK, but many others have been dealing with adversity. Only about 14 per cent of farmland has adequate moisture, the report says.
In the past week, farms have been damaged by hot temperatures, hot dry winds, grasshoppers and severe hail storms.
Rainfall has been minimal, with some exceptions. The Foam Lake area received about 64 millimetres this past week.
The report warns that without significant rainfall, producers in many areas will see yields and quality severely impacted.
The province is also reminding producers that the Farm Stress Line is available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. The toll free number is 1-800-667-4442.
