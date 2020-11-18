Hospital in Broadview, Sask., now exclusively for COVID-19 cases

The hospital in Broadview, Sask., about 150 kilometres east of Regina, has been set up to exclusively handle COVID-19 patients and their close contacts.

An increase in cases in the region prompted the Saskatchewan Health Authority to close Broadview Union Hospital to the public.

Anyone who needs non-COVID related care will have to go to a hospital in another rural community nearby.

The Broadview Medical Clinic, which is attached to the hospital, will remain open to the public. However, access will be restricted to the outside clinic entrance and exit.

Doctors and nurse practitioners can still order laboratory services but only in urgent cases. X-rays are not available until further notice.

Broadview is in the Ministry of Health's southeast zone, where there are 98 known active COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.

(CBC News Graphics)

What's yours? CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.