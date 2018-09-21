Senior dead after crash with semi-truck on Sask. grid road

A 71-year-old man is dead after the pickup truck he was driving collided with a semi-truck on Thursday.

Broadview RCMP were called to the scene of the collision, a grid road in the Rural Municipality of Elcapo, which is about 130 kilometres east of Regina.

Police said the man was driving west and the semi-truck, which was hauling gravel, was headed north.

The man was ejected from the pickup truck. The semi-truck driver was uninjured.

Broadview Fire Department and Whitewood Ambulance also attended the scene and tried lifesaving measures.

The man was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say there is no indication alcohol was involved.