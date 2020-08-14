Skip to Main Content
Section of Broad Street closed after pedestrian hit Friday
Broad Street in both directions is closed from Broadway Avenue to Wascana Parkway until further notice, Regina police say.

Regina police were at the scene of a crash between a pedestrian and vehicle on Friday. (Matt Howard/CBC)

Regina police have closed a large section of Broad Street in Regina due to a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a pedestrian and vehicle were involved, but would not give more detail than that. 

Police announced the closure in a tweet sent just after 10:30 Friday morning.

Broad Street in both directions is closed from Broadway Avenue to Wascana Parkway until further notice. 

Regina police were at the scene of a collision at Quinn Drive and Broad Street on Friday. (Matt Howard/CBC)
