Section of Broad Street closed after pedestrian hit Friday

Regina police have closed a large section of Broad Street in Regina due to a collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say a pedestrian and vehicle were involved, but would not give more detail than that.

Police announced the closure in a tweet sent just after 10:30 Friday morning.

We are currently at the scene of a motor vehicle/pedestrian collision in the area of Quinn Dr. and Broad St. All traffic, N. and S-bound is being re-directed at this time. Please choose an alternate route of travel. More details as soon as they are available. —@reginapolice

Broad Street in both directions is closed from Broadway Avenue to Wascana Parkway until further notice.