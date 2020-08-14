Section of Broad Street closed after pedestrian hit Friday
Broad Street in both directions is closed from Broadway Avenue to Wascana Parkway until further notice, Regina police say.
Regina police have closed a large section of Broad Street in Regina due to a collision involving a pedestrian.
Police say a pedestrian and vehicle were involved, but would not give more detail than that.
Police announced the closure in a tweet sent just after 10:30 Friday morning.
We are currently at the scene of a motor vehicle/pedestrian collision in the area of Quinn Dr. and Broad St. All traffic, N. and S-bound is being re-directed at this time. Please choose an alternate route of travel. More details as soon as they are available.—@reginapolice
