Regina bride-to-be delivering gift baskets to others in her situation during pandemic

A Regina bride-to-be who had to change her nuptial plans due to the pandemic is organizing care packages for others, instead focusing on what could have been.

"It just sort of sucks right now," Hannah Wildman said. "I always like to just lift other people up when I can and I thought this might be a good way."

Wildman was supposed to have her bachelorette party on May 23. She and her maid of honour Bailey Smith came up with an alternative idea.

"We were inspired by the wine ninja groups on Facebook and thought, why not see if we can find some brides throughout the city and go drop off some bride baskets?" Wildman said.

Wildman and Smith decided to start their own 'bride ninjas' project.

"Give them a little boost," Wildman said. "If they've had their wedding cancelled or postponed because of COVID or something like that."

Wildman and Smith are planning to deliver the baskets on Saturday, May 23.

Bailey Smith and Hannah Wildman started a 'bride ninjas' project to brighten other brides' days. (Submitted by Hannah Wildman)

To avoid any privacy concerns, Wildman is taking nominations via private message. People can message her a future bride's name and address.

"Within a few hours we already had dozens of messages," Wildman said. "It was brothers nominating their sisters, we had moms with daughters getting married. So there was lots and lots of different people and a huge response that we didn't expect."

Wildman has asked businesses to help out and donate items for the baskets.

"We're just waiting to go and collect all those to see how many baskets we can make," she said.

Bailey Smith and Hannah Wildman are going to be delivering gifts to other brides to brighten their day. (Submitted by Hannah Wildman)

Most of the recipients are strangers, Wildman said. She said it's still a bit of a bachelorette party for her.

"Basically ding dong ditch with goodies," she said with a laugh. "I like to just brighten up people's day."

Wildman said her own wedding in July is in limbo at the moment. She said they are waiting to see what the provincial government guidelines are at the time.